Lawton woman enters plea in manslaughter charge

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman entered a plea in the death of a man on Wednesday.
According to court documents, Jennifer Curry pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Riboldi, who died due to an overdose on heroin in January of 2020. Investigators say he bought the heroin from Curry.
Curry was sentenced to 14 years in prison. She also pleaded guilty several drug-related charges, which she was sentenced to serve 14 years for as well. Those will run consecutively with the manslaughter charge.
Curry is the second person sentenced in the death of Ryan Riboldi. In December 2020 Quique Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to distribute heroin in Comanche County.
Johnson was sentenced to eight years in prison for the manslaughter charge and five years for conspiracy, with those counts to run concurrently.
