Most Wanted Wednesday: February 3

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened January 29 around 11:30 p.m. on Southwest J.
Eric Edward Titus, Junior is wanted for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of firearms after a previous conviction.
Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.
If you know anything about Titus’ whereabouts, you can safely and anonymously report a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.