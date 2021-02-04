1 new death, 56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 230 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,133 cases in Wichita County, with 1,044 of them still being active.
997 patients are currently recovering at home while 47 are in the hospital. There are currently 11 patients in critical condition.
There have been 298 total COVID-19 related deaths, 12,791 recoveries and 68,808 negative tests in Wichita County.
49 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 12,702
- Second dose - 3,709
The Health District sadly has one death to report today; Case 10,609 (60 - 69).
There are 56 new cases, 47 hospitalizations, and 230 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 47
Stable = 36
Critical = 11
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 2
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 5
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 6
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.