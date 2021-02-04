7News First Alert Weather: February 3, 2021 - Cold front brings gusty winds and seasonal temperatures tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will be partly cloudy tonight and as the cold front approaches winds will increase allowing for a mild and slow to cool evening.
Our highs will be reached early in the morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. A cold front will move through around daybreak and our temperatures will gradually fall during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast shifting to the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will be a nearly dry cold front with skies staying mostly sunny.
Temperatures will remain seasonal into the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through on Saturday, however a quick return to a southeasterly flow will allow temperatures to remain in the 50s on Sunday.
We will multiple pushes of cold air headed our way next week, which will keep our temperatures well below average. Depending on how much moisture is available there may be a chance for a light wintry mix or snow.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.