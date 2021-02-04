RAHC opens vaccine eligibility to TRICARE Beneficiaries age 65 and up

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Reynolds Army Health Clinic has transitioned to Phase 1C in the COVID-19 Vaccine distribution plan.
This means that vaccine eligibility is now open to TRICARE Beneficiaries age 65 and up.
Vaccine distribution will be by appointment only at this time, there will be no walk-in slots available. Appointments will also be on a first come first served basis.
Additionally, RAHC has only received the Pfizer vaccine so those who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine won’t be able get the second dose at Reynolds at this time.
To make an appointment you will need to call the RAHC Appointment line at 833-286-3732.
RAHC says they expect a high volume of calls to the call center for scheduling, so you may experience a higher than normal wait time when you call the appointment line.
