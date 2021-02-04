Retired Cameron art professor passes away

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is mourning the loss of Benson Warren, a longtime art professor for the Aggies.
Benson Warren taught art at Cameron University from 1974 to 2014.
He spent 40 years of his life teaching Cameron students who had a love for art and were interested in pursuing a career in it.
Edna McMillian worked beside Warren for 30 of his 40 years at Cameron University.
She said he’s a person she leaned on whenever she needed help or any type of assistance.
“He is a friend, a colleague, a teacher, a husband, a father, a brother that will live on in everyone’s hearts forever,” McMillian said.
McMillian said Warren is responsible for most of the sculptures that are around campus today.
While he created a few himself, he would often invite sculptors to teach the class and they would work with students to create sculptures.
“That made it, even more, a richer experience for the students. They weren’t just watching, they were in there welding, and chiseling, and involved in making mold. Benson’s specialty was casting and mold making, so that really served the campus very well,” McMillian said.
McMillian said Warren wasn’t your average professor as he pushed his students to get more than just a grade.
“Many times students want the quick fix, they want the quick feedback, they want the okay, they want to pretty much sometimes be told what to do, and Benson wouldn’t do that. He would have them question their ideas, and he would have them go back to the drawing boards and come up with yet another idea, then they would present their idea, and he would tweak it, and it would be an on-going process,” McMillian said.
McMillian said Warren’s passing touched her deeply as he was a person she’s come to know and love.
“We’re going to miss him greatly, and he taught us a lot, and again he improved the lives of anyone that knew him,” McMillian said.
