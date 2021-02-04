STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,782 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday Oklahoma reports 2,782 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Four of those deaths were from Comanche County. There have been no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Thursday.
310 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 174 new cases, Caddo County reported 23, Beckham county reported 41, Washita County had 13, and Jackson County reported 29 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties had 10 or less new cases for the day.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.