UPDATE: suspect, victim identified in Comanche County shooting

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at a home near Highway 65 and NE Cache Road around 11 a.m.
Officials with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department say the victim was identified as David Hawk and the suspect, Joe Champion, is being held on a murder complaint.
According to authorities, Champion was helping a friend move out of the home but went back for another bag. Champion went up to the residence to get the bag and came in contact with Hawk.
Champion told investigators Hawk grabbed a brick and threatened him and that’s when Champion shot Hawk.
