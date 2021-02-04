Wichita Falls auto group president arrested on human trafficking charge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anthony Ryan Patterson was arrested Wednesday by Texas Rangers on human trafficking and indecency with a child charges.
The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office reports the charges are tied to co-defendant Jandreani Bell who is currently under indictment in Wichita County for human trafficking charges.
Bell was first arrested on Jan. 25. Her bail was set at $150,000 and she has since been released from the Wichita County Jail.
The arrest is the culmination of a multi-year human trafficking investigation involving the following agencies:
- Texas Rangers
- FBI
- Wichita Falls Police Department
- Wichita County District Attorney’s Office investigators
- Texas Attorney General’s Office
The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has requested assistance in the prosecution from the Human Trafficking Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office due to their expertise and resources in prosecuting trafficking of children cases.
Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers at (940) 766-8100 at extension 8692.
