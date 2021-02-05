Comanche, Stephens candidate filings for upcoming elections

COMANCHE COUNTY Okla. (TNN) - Stephens and Comanche Counties will be holding elections in the coming months.
In Comanche County, four people have filed to run for Mayor of Cache, including Scott Brown, Kenneth Carter, Susan Roskam and James McCarthy. Mark Roach will be running against Stephen Red Elk for the Ward 3 city council seat.
Elgin has had two people file to run for Mayor, Bill Bybee and J-J Fancais. They’ll also have an election for Ward 3 Councilman between Mary Parsons and Fred Guevara IV.
In Stephens County, Duncan will be getting a new Mayor as current Mayor Ritchie Dennington is not running for reelection. Councilwoman Patty Wininger and Robert Armstrong have both filed to run for Mayor of Duncan.
In the town of Velma, Justin Tugmon, Kim Dumas, and Bobby Jo Womack are seeking to fill the two Trustee positions.
The special election is set for April 6.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.