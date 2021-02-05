Douglas Learning Center celebrates beloved pet by making donation to Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools students are celebrating a beloved black lab by collecting donations for Lawton Animal Welfare.
This is the second year students at Douglas Learning Center held a party for Ralphie, who belongs to the students’ English teacher, Misty Mason.
Ralphie was the center of attention for the day and students brought in everything from food, toys and treats, to flea treatment and collars for Lawton Animal Welfare.
Mason said last year the students donated about 82 items and this year they were able to double that amount.
She hopes the experience will impact the students for years to come.
“For me, I like our kids to feel like they’re giving back to the community that they live in and some of them even work in. And maybe that they’ll carry it on in their adult life. Just setting an example for them to follow.”
Mason says the students will continue their efforts for the animal shelter and for Ralphie’s birthday next year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.