Firefighters battle grass fires along Highway 7

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews battled two grass fires along Highway 7 Friday afternoon.
Calls started coming in around 1 p.m., starting with the blaze at 165th Street and Highway 7.
About 10 minutes later a second fire was reported at 135th Street and Woodlawn.
Crews were able to get the fires under control quickly but mopped up hot spots for awhile afterward. Several fire departments and emergency management were all called out.
Comanche County Emergency Management says about 200 acres burned but no structures were damaged and no one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what sparked the fires.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.