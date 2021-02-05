First Alert Forecast (2/5AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Morning clouds will taper off and expect mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Due to yesterday morning’s cold front, cooler air is still in place for today. We’re looking at seasonably average for early February with most in the upper 50s. Winds out of the south only around 5 to 15mph.
Overnight clouds will build again allowing for temperatures only to fall into the mid 30s by sunrise Saturday morning. In general we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine out west, more cloud cover out east. A few light rain showers are possible Saturday morning but the highest threat still remains east of I-35. High in the upper 50s once again. South to north wins around 10 to 20mph with winds turning again towards the south by Sunday.
Cooler air will settle in across the northeastern two-thirds of the state and allowing for cooler air to filter in by Saturday towards the north, meanwhile our area in southwest Oklahoma wills stay rather mild and warm. Sunday is trending slightly warmer in the low 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
The mild air will be gone by Monday as a next front arrives. This cold air is going to last most of next week with high temperatures remaining only in the 20s and 30s. A wave of energy will pass by Thursday bringing the chance for snow and rain to parts of the area but with a lack of moisture earlier in the week, we’re keeping conditions dry through at least Wednesday!
Have a great Friday and an even better (and safe) Super Bowl Weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
