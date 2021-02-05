First Alert Forecast (2/5AM)

Overnight clouds will build again allowing for temperatures only to fall into the mid 30s by sunrise Saturday morning. In general we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine out west, more cloud cover out east. A few light rain showers are possible Saturday morning but the highest threat still remains east of I-35. High in the upper 50s once again. South to north wins around 10 to 20mph with winds turning again towards the south by Sunday.