Free tax filing available in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is offering free tax filing and preparation.
It’s by appointment only because of the pandemic.
There are no age or income restrictions.
You must call the library and leave your name and phone number, and they will get back to you in a couple of weeks to schedule an appointment time.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be assisting citizens with their taxes.
”The group does taxes at the Center for Creative Living and the Lawton Public Library but this year because of the pandemic they are only doing it at the Lawton Public Library. So everybody that’s gone to the center should just call the library to get there appointment the same volunteers will be here at the library,” Director Kristin Herr said.
Herr said masks will be required and guests will need to bring in last year’s tax return, a photo ID, social security cards, direct deposit information, and current W-2s.
