Lawton car dealership owner former player of Super Bowl contenders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy, and a former player of both teams will be watching the Super Bowl from Lawton.
Ervin Randle spent six years of his NFL career playing outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs to close out his eight-year career.
“It was overwhelming to the fact that coming from a small school, going to Baylor University, and then getting to the NFL and seeing how fast everybody moved, how big they were,” Randle said.
Randle said he dedicated a lot of time and training to keep up with the big boys year in and year out.
He said the closest he’s ever been to a Super Bowl is an AFC Championship game with Kansas City against the Buffalo Bills in 1990.
“It was exciting because you knew that if you could get to the Super Bowl, you were going to be the only thing on stage, and everybody else was going to be at home watching you. So I wish I could have but knowing these guys that I see nowadays, these young guys that are doing it, man my hats off to them,” Randle said.
He said both teams gave him the opportunity to play at the highest level, so he’s torn between who could take home the trophy Sunday.
“The funny thing is I can’t lose in this thing. I got both teams, both coaches I’ve known for a while, so that’s good I’ve known both coaches, and the fact that I’ve known both teams,” Randle said.
Randle said as the big day draws near, he and his wife are going back and forth about who they should pull for.
He said at the end of the day, they’re praying for a great, injury-free game.
“My hearts in Tampa Bay but my mind stays with KC. They’ve got an explosive quarterback and explosive offense. They’ve got a great defense, and they’re quick,” Randle said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.