7News First Alert Weather: February 4, 2021 - Seasonal temperatures into the weekend followed by a blast of cold air arriving next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will gradually increase this evening and winds will begin to relax out of the north at 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s.
On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny and winds will shift to the south at 5-15 mph allowing temperatures to quickly moderate from today’s cold front. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 50s.
A cold front will stall across Oklahoma on Saturday bringing the chance for a few sprinkles across Caddo and Grady counties, otherwise Texoma is expected to stay dry through the weekend.
A blast of cold air will arrive on Monday and temperatures will range anywhere from 20-25 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will stay in the 30s with overnight lows early next week falling into the teens.
