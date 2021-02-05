Number of vaccines administered in Oklahoma surpasses number of COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma State Health Department officials said that Thursday morning the number of administered vaccines had reached 500,000.
This surpasses the number of COVID-19 infections in the state, which is over 397,000 since the pandemic began. 26,000 of those are currently active cases. 366,449 cases are reported as recovered as of Thursday.
100,000 Oklahomans out of the 500,000 have received both doses of the vaccine.
Health officials say they have averaged administering around 9,500 vaccines a day. Over 40% of the 65+ population has now been vaccinated as well.
Oklahoma is currently ranking 8th in the nation for total doses administered per capita.
