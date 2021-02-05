OHP accepting applications for upcoming academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is in need of more troopers and the deadline to apply for their next academy is right around the corner.
For those looking to apply, law enforcement experience is great to have but is not a necessity. Instead, they’re just looking for good men and women who are willing and ready to serve.
Trooper Eric Foster says there is always a tremendous need for more troopers.
“We cover 77 counties, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing or Super Bowl Sunday or whatever it is, we’re on the road enforcing the law and trying to keep people safe from drunk driving and other infractions. There’s a great need because of the vast area and the amount of road that we cover,” Foster said.
Right now, OHP is accepting applications for their next academy in July. All applications must be in by February 16th. Once you apply, your next step will be a written aptitude test.
“A real simple test then you are scheduled for a PT test. After you finish that PT test and you qualify there, it goes to a background investigation and so on and so forth until you’re offered a position in the academy,” Foster said.
Trooper Foster said more than anything, OHP is just looking for good people with a desire to help others around them.
“This is an honorable profession but it’s more than a profession, it’s really a calling. It’s something that you are whether you’re in a uniform or not. You’re willing to help people, you’re willing to step up and protect innocence, those types of people. You know who you are. If you’re seeing this and you’re thinking man I’d like to be a part of that, you know who you are,” Foster said.
You can go to jointheohp.com to apply. Again, applications are due on February 16th.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.