OSBI asks for assistance with arson investigation in Mangum

MANGUM, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an arson investigation in Mangum.
The Mangum Police Department requested investigative assistance from the OSBI on January 12 after a residential fire happened in the 200 block of South Louis Tittle.
Officers had been to the residence earlier in the night, around midnight, to arrest a suspect on multiple felony warrants. They weren’t able to find the suspect and left.
The Mangum Fire Department was called to the same address just before 2:30 a.m. for the fire.
Anyone with information should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov
