STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,662 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday Oklahoma reports 2,662 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Caddo and Stephens Counties reported one death each. There have been no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Friday.
216 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 142 new cases, Caddo County reported 22, Beckham county reported 15, and Jackson County reported 11 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties had 10 or less new cases and Harmon County reports zero for the day.
