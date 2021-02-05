UPDATE: suspect in Dollar General armed robbery has been apprehended

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General in January.
According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, Puron Newson was arrested while in Texas.
He is being accused of robbing the Dollar General on Lee on January 18th. Newson reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint, and stole a large amount of cash and other items.
Another arrest warrant was filed for Newson in January. Investigators say he was identified from surveillance camera footage and is accused of robbing The Convenience Store on 11th street at gunpoint on January 12.
