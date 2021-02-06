UPDATE: One dead after Saturday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a disturbance involving three men at around 8 a.m. at 40th and NW Ozmun.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
According to Lawton police, another male came to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They believe he’s connected to the shooting.
LPD is still investigating. You can count on your 7NEWS team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.