Lawton Police need help locating suspect in drive-by shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are looking for a man in connection to a drive-by shooting.
The drive-by shooting happened at the Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park on Monday night around 11 p.m.
Police say the mobile home was occupied at the time of the shooting. The man was reportedly at the EZ-GO convenience store located at Flower Mound and Gore Blvd Monday night shortly before the shooting.
While there the suspect brandished a handgun in front of the clerk.
Investigators say the man goes by the name “D-Town” or “Dallas.”
If you have any information about this suspect, you can safely and anonymously report a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or call 580-355-INFO (4363).
All tips remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.
