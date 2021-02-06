7News First Alert Weather: February 5, 2021 - Nice weekend ahead, but a prolonged period of cold weather expected much of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and a cold front will approach the area before stalling across southwest Oklahoma. Depending on exactly where the front stalls could alter temperatures. Highs will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Areas ahead of the front will be several degrees warmer than areas behind the front. Winds will be out of the south and will briefly shift to the north at 10-15 mph. There is a slight chance for a isolated and short-lived short in Caddo and Grady counties.
On Sunday, temperatures will moderate quickly as a southerly flow returns across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s before the stalled front moves south as a cold front from a strong high pressure building across the northern Plains. This will setup for a cold air mass to remain in place for several days bringing a prolonged period of cold weather where temperatures will range anywhere from 20-25 degrees below average. At the moment, the next small chance for precipitation will come midweek. If we see any precipitation is could fall as a wintry mix or snow. However, no accumulations are expected.
