7News First Alert Weather: February 5, 2021 - Nice weekend ahead, but a prolonged period of cold weather expected much of next week

On Sunday, temperatures will moderate quickly as a southerly flow returns across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s before the stalled front moves south as a cold front from a strong high pressure building across the northern Plains. This will setup for a cold air mass to remain in place for several days bringing a prolonged period of cold weather where temperatures will range anywhere from 20-25 degrees below average. At the moment, the next small chance for precipitation will come midweek. If we see any precipitation is could fall as a wintry mix or snow. However, no accumulations are expected.