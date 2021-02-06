Pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines thanks to Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced today that over 70 pharmacies across the state will receive COVID 19 vaccines to administer to the public beginning next week.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, says the rollout is a result of the Biden administration’s creation of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program which launched on Tuesday.
”Oklahoma has opted into the Federal Retail Pharmacy for COVID-19 vaccination. Seventy-three pharmacies across the state are expected to receive a total of eleven thousand three hundred doses next week for this program. This vaccine will go to a combination of Walmarts and independent pharmacies around the state,” said Deputy Commissioner Reed.
Reed says pharmacies will distribute the vaccine in accordance with State Department of Health guidelines.
