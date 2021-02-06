Tourists ready for Polar Plunge in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Medicine Park will be home to an annual tradition this weekend, the Polar Plunge. People from across the world and in southwest Oklahoma will be dressing up in costumes to jump in Bath Lake.
This will be Tom Snowden and Kenny Brown’s third year driving down from Smiths Creek, Michigan just 60 miles north of Detroit to be apart of the 23rd annual Polar Plunge.
Both Snowden and Brown said jumping into Bath Lake makes you feel you alive.
“One of the best parts is the parade of idiots and all the people come walking down and go down to where it’s at, and let’s go,” Brown said.
Snowden said he has a must-see costume for the polar plunge.
“Looking at all the people costumes and all the different ideas people have to dress up that’s fun. That alone is fun,” Snowden said.
Pat Shaughnessy plans Plunge Week and said they had small festivities leading up to the big day, but crowds were slim because of the pandemic.
He’s hopeful the Plunge will be different, and people will mask up and come out.
“And what we tried to do is tell them in advance that we were taking social distancing seriously and we were masking, and our venues were sanitary, cleaned, and all that kind of stuff,” Shaughnessy said.
Regardless of weather, safety is always a priority at the Polar Plunge.
“We try to encourage people with both on site and for the notion of your jump in that you keep swimming. Because if you try to turn around immediately someone else is going to jump on top of you, so you’ve got to spend a few minutes in the water,” Shaughnessy said.
Plenty of sun and temperatures are expected to be in the 50s on Saturday, making for a gorgeous weekend.
He said a couple of minutes in the water shouldn’t hurt at all.
