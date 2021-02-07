First Alert Forecast (2/7AM)

Good Sunday morning! Skies are mostly cloudy with fog and light drizzle. Lowest visibilities currently are mainly in southwest Oklahoma out towards the north and west along I-44. Current temperatures are around the freezing mark for most. During the day today, a stalled front across northwest Texas will lift northward in the form of a warm front allowing for temperatures to be moderate. We’re looking at mainly mid to upper 50s with higher temperatures into our north Texas counties. Skies will gradually clear as the day goes on trending mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph.