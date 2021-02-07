First Alert Forecast (2/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Sunday morning! Skies are mostly cloudy with fog and light drizzle. Lowest visibilities currently are mainly in southwest Oklahoma out towards the north and west along I-44. Current temperatures are around the freezing mark for most. During the day today, a stalled front across northwest Texas will lift northward in the form of a warm front allowing for temperatures to be moderate. We’re looking at mainly mid to upper 50s with higher temperatures into our north Texas counties. Skies will gradually clear as the day goes on trending mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph.
The warm front will once again stall out over Oklahoma on Monday before it forced southward due to an expanding high pressure across the northern plains. A cold air mass will move in on Monday night and it will remain in place for several days. We’re looking at highs struggling to even reach the 30s beyond Thursday.
Dangerous wind chills are also expected starting on Tuesday as the cold Arctic Air enters into our region. We’re looking at the coldest air of the winter season so far! Wind chill values are looking to drop to 5 to 15 degrees below zero for some mornings!! Moisture overall looks to be fairly decent so with that in mind we’re keeping a low chance for any snow and wintry mixed precipitation for Wednesday night/ Thursday and Saturday.
Have a great day and a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
