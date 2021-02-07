7News First Alert Weather: February 6, 2021 - Pleasant weather to end the weekend with the coldest air in nearly three years arriving midweek

The warm front will once again stall out over Oklahoma on Monday before it forced southward due to an expanding high pressure across the northern plains. A cold air mass will move in on Monday night and it will remain in place for several days. Highs won’t make it out of the 20s Thursday through Saturday of next week. Dangerous wind chills are also expected starting on Tuesday ranging anywhere from 5-15 degrees, and on Thursday night and Friday morning ranging anywhere from 7-15 degrees below zero.