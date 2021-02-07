7News First Alert Weather: February 6, 2021 - Pleasant weather to end the weekend with the coldest air in nearly three years arriving midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with patchy dense fog developing across Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s with winds out of the northeast and shifting to the southeast at 5-15 mph.
On Sunday, the front that has stalled across northwest Texas will lift northward as a warm front allowing temperatures to moderate across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with gradual clearing taking place during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
The warm front will once again stall out over Oklahoma on Monday before it forced southward due to an expanding high pressure across the northern plains. A cold air mass will move in on Monday night and it will remain in place for several days. Highs won’t make it out of the 20s Thursday through Saturday of next week. Dangerous wind chills are also expected starting on Tuesday ranging anywhere from 5-15 degrees, and on Thursday night and Friday morning ranging anywhere from 7-15 degrees below zero.
