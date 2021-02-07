Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers hit

VINITA, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pursuit and stolen patrol unit resulted in injuries to an OHP trooper and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Saturday.
Just before 5:30 p.m., an OHP trooper was in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger with a paper tag on the Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound between Vinita and Afton. The suspect’s vehicle struck stop sticks that had been set up near the Miami gate.
The suspect’s tire deflated and he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Troopers pursued and at some point in time, the suspect stole an OHP unit and continued eastbound on the turnpike, eventually crossing over into Missouri and hitting a Missouri Highway Patrol unit.
Both troopers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
