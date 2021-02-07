Runners brave cold weather at Freezin’ for a Reason

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Saturday, people jumped into freezing cold water for the Polar Plunge in Medicine Park and others braved the cold weather for Relay for Life’s Freezin’ for a Reason.
Runners had the choice to participate in a 1, 2 or 3-K. Funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society research.
Comanche County Relay for Life Event Co-Chair Michele McDowell said their goal was four thousand dollars.
“Personally, this is my 24th year with relay for life because of my paternal grandmother, but cancer affects everybody and we’ve got to end this disease,” McDowell said.
She said the more funds raised, the sooner cancer can be eradicated. This event prepares them for the larger relay in September.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.