CCMH to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic with appointments made by phone

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has received additional COVID-19 vaccines.
They will be holding a vaccine clinic for healthcare providers, first responders and those 65 or older on Tuesday the 9th, Wednesday the 10th and Thursday the 11th in the morning.
Appointments can be made by calling 580-585-5406 from 8am to 5pm. You can also leave a message to be called back.
CCMH is only making appointments for the first dose of the vaccine by phone, though. Those who are needing their second dose will not be able to receive it at the upcoming vaccine clinic.
CCMH will be following state and CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Phases for distribution.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.