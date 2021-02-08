Person flown after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -A crash in Comanche County caused a man to be taken to the hospital in serious condition. The wreck happened at the intersection of Baseline and State Highway 36 around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
O.H.P says the crash happened when a car, turning off Baseline pulled out in front of another vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 36. The driver of the first vehicle was flown to a hospital in Wichita Falls. officials say he was admitted in serious condition with head and internal injuries.
The passenger in the vehicle was driven to a hospital in Lawton and released with minor injuries. Those in the other vehicle only sustained minor injuries.
