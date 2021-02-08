First Alert Forecast (2/8AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning. A winter weather advisory is posted for counties in southwest Oklahoma. With the early morning fog accompanied with periods of freezing drizzle, light freezing rain causing a light glaze of ice on some roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses. Be careful, slow down, and use caution while traveling!
Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the 40s as many will only see highs in the upper 30s. Expect cloud cover to linger all day.
The cold airmass will begin to advance farther south today, bringing the next surge of colder air into the region. Expect high temperatures for the rest of the week to reach the 30s.
Dangerous wind chills are also expected as the cold Arctic Air enters into our region. We’re looking at the coldest air of the winter season so far! Wind chill values will drop into the teens, single digits and if not colder in the morning hours.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
