Flower shops preparing for Valentine’s Day amid pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and as flower shops prepare for the big day, they’ve got added difficulties brought on by Covid - 19.
The week leading up to Valentine’s Day is the busiest of the year for flower shops. Employees are already working long hours to keep up with the demand.
The job just gets more difficult when you factor in a pandemic, but Lori Elkouri with Flowers by Ramon says that’s not a new problem, but is one they’ve been dealing with for months.
“Not just this week but throughout the year with COVID we’ve noticed our website orders are multiplying and just coming in that much more because people aren’t getting out shopping, the foot traffic isn’t as strong as it has been in the past. Phone orders and website orders and we anticipate that will be true going through this weekend,” Elkouri said.
But, Elkouri says they are stocked and ready for any foot traffic Sunday’s holiday brings. She says they are also still taking orders online and over the phone but encourage people to make those orders as soon as possible.
