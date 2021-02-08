Lawton City Council to hold special session on LATS in addition to regular meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council will be holding a special session in addition to their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The special session will be discussing if LATS has established an appropriate safety plan under the City Transit Trust.
In the regular meeting, the Council will be discussing grant money for the City Library, infrastructure improvements for city roads and sidewalks, and a review of City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s employment with the city.
