Lawton police investigating after unidentified person found deceased

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are investigating after the body of an unidentified individual was found Monday afternoon.
The individual’s body was found near the Pecan Valley apartments off 44th and Gore Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. by people who were looking for firewood.
Initially, fire and medical first responders were called to the scene, but were cancelled by authorities and the Medical Examiner was called out instead.
The area was blocked off by investigators. We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.
