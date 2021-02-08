LPD: Suspect admits to over 200 burglaries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a man who was arrested in connection to three burglaries in late 2020 has admitted to committing over 200 similar crimes.
Dallas Chasenah was arrested in January and charged with three burglaries which occurred between August and December of 2020.
Chasenah and others are accused of breaking into a vehicle, a marijuana dispensary and another business during the timeframe.
But according to police, Chasenah and a juvenile accomplice have allegedly admitted to committing over 200 burglaries across the city.
According to court records, Chasenah is currently charged with the following list of felonies and misdemeanors (number of counts in parentheses) :
- (2) 3rd Degree Burglary (Felony)
- (3) Contributing to the delinquency of minors (Felony)
- (1) Knowingly receiving/possessing stolen property (Misdemeanor)
- (1) Obstructing and officer (Misdemeanor)
- (3) 2nd Degree Burglary (Felony)
- (3) Conspiracy to commit 2nd Degree Burglary (Felony)
- (1) Attempting to commit 2nd Degree Burglary (Felony)
- (1) Conspiracy to commit attempted burglary in the second degree (Felony)
- (1) Conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree (Felony)
There is no word on whether Chasenah will be charged with additional crimes connected to the alleged admission.
