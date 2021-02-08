Medwatch: CCMH offers COVID antibody infusion

“If you talk to any of the ladies that work in the infusion center, they’re excited about it because it’s a sense of what you’re doing really is making a difference for these patients,” Renner said. “I mean, these are your COPD patients, these are your immunocompromised patients, your elderly that would be the ones we see in our COVID unit here and in our ICU. So, knowing that it is really working, it is really making a difference.”