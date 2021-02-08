Nazarene Harris was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and graduated from The University of North Texas in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. A career opportunity in print news brought Nazarene to Oklahoma City in 2012 and she reported for The Oklahoman for two years before reporting for The Oklahoma Gazette and freelancing for publications including Metro Family Magazine, The Curbside Chronicle, The Denton Record Chronicle, The Dallas Morning News and The Huffington Post. Nazarene has had a passion for journalism since she was in elementary school and is thrilled to begin her broadcast television career with KSWO in Lawton.