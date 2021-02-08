Nazarene Harris was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and graduated from The University of North Texas in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. A career opportunity in print news brought Nazarene to Oklahoma City in 2012 and she reported for The Oklahoman for two years before reporting for The Oklahoma Gazette and freelancing for publications including Metro Family Magazine, The Curbside Chronicle, The Denton Record Chronicle, The Dallas Morning News and The Huffington Post. Nazarene has had a passion for journalism since she was in elementary school and is thrilled to begin her broadcast television career with KSWO in Lawton.
One of Nazarene’s favorite mantras is “knowledge is power.” She feels that the media has an obligation to empower communities through sharing news that is accurate and unbiased and is honored to be a part of that process. Nazarene earned recognition from The Associated Press for her reporting of an EF5 tornado that swept through Moore and Oklahoma City in 2013.
She is currently working on earning her master’s degree in journalism from The University of Oklahoma and in her free time enjoys relaxing with her family and learning more about Lawton and its surrounding communities. Nazarene enjoys receiving input from the community and loves a good story idea. Email her at Nazarene.harris@kswo.com to share your thoughts and story ideas.