Next Elgin mayor discusses hopes for town’s future

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The soon-to-be new mayor of Elgin says he has several issues he’d like to address once he officially starts the role.
JJ Francais will officially be the next mayor after the candidate running against him dropped out of the race last week.
Francais says he was gearing up to really start campaigning for the election, which was scheduled for April, but is thrilled to be in the position. He says he was originally looking for a good candidate to endorse for mayor but after lots of people he spoke with declined to run, he decided to step up and run himself.
Francais will officially take office in late April but already has a list of five major things he’d like to address, starting with ambulances.
“Elgin is too large of a city to not have an ambulance service based in Elgin. I know from prior experience that Kirk’s and Survival Flight have both reached out to expand into Elgin. I’m hoping the city council will work with me and work with them to bring ambulance service to Elgin,” Francais said.
Francais would also like to hire an extra staff member at the library, allowing them to increase their hours of operation, while also investing in new signs for the building. He’d also like to increase the police force.
“We have a great police force but we need to look at the budget and see what can be done to add an additional officer so we always have an officer on duty in the city of Elgin,” Francais said.
He says investing more resources into the Elgin Animal Shelter is important, along with fixing congestion problems on Highway 277 through Elgin.
“To me, Elgin is a great place to raise a family. I chose Elgin because of small-town values. But over the next 18 to 24 months, Elgin is going to see a retail boom that is going to greatly enhance the sales tax revenue within the city. For me, it’s being a part of the leadership that takes Elgin to that next level,” Francais said.
He says when he takes over as mayor, he’s excited to work with the city council to chart the next chapter of Elgin’s history.
“Regardless of what we do, Elgin will continue to grow. Because of our location and proximity to Lawton, people will continue to develop land in and around Elgin. My hope is that over the next 4 years, myself and the city council can not only contain that growth but make it where it’s for the betterment of the people that live in Elgin,” Francais said.
