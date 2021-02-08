TSET Healthy Living Program at CCMH hosts “Community Talks” zoom session

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The TSET Healthy Living Program at Comanche County Memorial Hospital will be hosting their “Community Talks” zoom session starting Tuesday.
There will be two sessions of the event. The first starts Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the second will be Wednesday at noon.
TSET says they work on a local level to prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease by preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity.
They are encouraging members of the community to join the zoom sessions and give their thoughts, ideas feelings about health in Comanche County.
This input will help inform the work of TSET’s Healthy Living Program.
You can register for session one of the “Community Talks” zoom session one and session two at those links.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.