Missing 4-month-old boy found in Ohio; Amber Alert canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert issued for a 4-month-old boy has been canceled, police said Tuesday.
Police said Alpha Kamara and the vehicle that was reportedly stolen had been recovered. No other information was immediately available.
According to the alert, the child was in an SUV when it was taken from a childcare center in Columbus, Ohio.
Police say the maroon 2008 Acura MDX, with a license plate of JBF7637, was unattended with only the child inside when it was stolen outside of the KinderCare Learning Center just before 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or call 911.
