300 books donated to Lawton elementary school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids at Lawton’s Lincoln Elementary have some new books thanks to a generous donation Tuesday.
300 books were donated by Sitel, a worldwide customer service business that came to Lawton just to give the books to the school.
School principal Oscar Castro says each kid was able to look through the books and pick one out to take home, with the rest being used to restock the school’s library.
“It’s huge. It’s something you get to take home with you and it’s something kids don’t get much of, especially having to purchase other things. This is something that will benefit them. Not being able to have the book fair this year, this is something that allows us to put books in their hands,” said Castro.
Sitel says they are looking for ways to help right now, by hiring new employees and investing in the communities those employees live in.
“Not just the jobs, the job is an important factor, but it’s really hard to stay connected these days with the times were living but we’re definitely trying to find different ways to bring a little bit of the cheer, a little bit of love and share what we have with the rest of the people we work with,” said Community Marketing Lead Yvon Smith.
All of the books were also purchased in Lawton.
