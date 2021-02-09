Elgin mayor leaving office after nearly 30-year career

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - After nearly 30 years of service, Elgin’s mayor will be stepping away from the position later this year.
In 1992, Larry Thoma served on the Elgin City Council before becoming the town’s mayor - a job he’s kept coming back to ever since.
“Probably not really smart! No, I love doing it, I grew up loving politics and got to do some great things and so it was a good fit for me, it worked well with my secular job so I just kept signing back up,” Thoma said.
Thoma said he is proud of the growth Elgin has made in the last few decades, particularly the industrial growth.
“Of course, BAE, we went through the cancellation and the start-up again and kind of the dying down, so BAE and the industrial park is a big thing for us, we own the complete industrial park now,” Thoma said.
Thoma said he’s happy with the work of the police and fire departments over the years, as well as the growth that Elgin Public Schools has brought to town.
“I’d like to that they moved here for the mayor’s charming personality but the reality is most people move here because we have the best school in southwest Oklahoma, Thoma said.
As the town grows, Thoma said it’s been satisfying that the city government embraced that growth.
“This council has been very accommodating towards businesses. There are some communities that put a stop sign up at businesses because they don’t want it in their back yard. This council has been very pro-business,” Thoma said.
Thoma said he will miss the relationships he’s built in Elgin and across the state and is excited to spend more time with his family, but stopped short of calling this a full retirement.
“I don’t like to use that word retirement because one of these days I might decide to do it again, who knows. But I’m going to spend more time with Belinda, my wife, she’s been my first lady for 40 years, she’s been patient,” Thoma said.
Thoma said he’s choosing to walk away for a simple reason - when he ran for re-election 4 years ago he told his supporters it would be his last term and he wants to remain a man of his word. But, he says says he’ll still be popping into council meetings from time to time and that he’s excited to watch his son, who will be joining the city council, in action.
