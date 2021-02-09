First Alert Forecast (2/9AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Areas that picked up any freezing rain or drizzle yesterday will likely see slick spots developing on sidewalks and roadways that are not heavily traveled. Current temperatures are in the teens and 20s but wind chill values are in the single digits to near 0 degrees in southwest Oklahoma. Mainly teens south of the Red River. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 12PM. Areas of freezing drizzle are expected which may impact driving conditions. Slow down and use caution while out driving!
For today, expect more clouds then sun with temperatures only reaching the 30s by the afternoon. Watch out for developing slick spots on local roadways. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph allowing for feels-like temperatures to remain in the low and mid 20s all afternoon.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday as we are anticipating a good coverage of freezing rain to occur across Texoma. This will impact the commute back and forth to work and school. Road conditions are expected to be worse on bridges and overpasses, rural roadways and side streets. Light ice accumulations are possible and sidewalks and pavement could become slick.
Wintry precipitation with a cold airmass is going to be the theme of the forecast for the remainder of the week. The forecast will likely change with newer model data so it’s a great week to stay weather aware!
Have a great day and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
