First Alert Forecast (2/9AM)

Areas that picked up any freezing rain or drizzle yesterday will likely see slick spots developing on sidewalks and roadways that are not heavily traveled. Current temperatures are in the teens and 20s but wind chill values are in the single digits to near 0 degrees in southwest Oklahoma. Mainly teens south of the Red River. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 12PM. Areas of freezing drizzle are expected which may impact driving conditions. Slow down and use caution while out driving!