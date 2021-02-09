Investigators still working to identify person found dead in Lawton Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s no identification on the body found Monday afternoon in Lawton.
According to authorities, the Medical Examiner is still working to identify the body because of the condition, which is due to recent weather conditions.
Lawton Police say the body was found near the Pecan Valley apartments off 44th and Gore Boulevard by people looking for firewood in the area.
Detectives are still investigating. We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.
