JCMH to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, appointments made by phone

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital has received more COVID-19 vaccines and will be holding a vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for healthcare providers, first responders and those 65 or older.
Only the first dose for the vaccine will be available. You can make an appointment by calling 580-379-5501 or 580-379-5886 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can leave a message to be called back as well.
CMH is following the OK State Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Phases for distribution.
