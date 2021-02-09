Man held in connection to murder, Lawton police not confirming involvement in Saturday’s shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are holding a man for first-degree murder, but have not released information on why he was arrested.
According to police records, Dalano Lindley was booked into the city jail on Saturday.
The 7News team requested an arrest report to learn what crime he’s being held for. The Lawton Police Department says they have received the request and will release the information as soon as possible. No timeline was given on how soon that may be.
Police records show that Lindley was arrested the same day LPD was called to investigate a homicide. Police say a man was shot near 40th and Ozmun. Authorities said the man had multiple gunshot wounds and died after being transported to the hospital.
Later, it’s reported, another man arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say they believe that man is connected to the shooting.
The name of the person or details related to the shooting have not been released, but police say they say have identified persons of interests.
They have not confirmed whether the persons of interests are in custody.
