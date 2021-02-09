43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 143 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,269 cases in Wichita County, with 593 of them still being active.
558 patients are currently recovering at home while 35 are in the hospital. There are currently four patients in critical condition.
There have been 302 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,374 recoveries and 70,391 negative tests in Wichita County.
22 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 15,123
- Second dose - 6,205
The Health District has no deaths to report today!
There are 43 new cases, 35 hospitalizations, and 143 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 35
Stable = 31
Critical = 4
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 9
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 3
80+
Stable - 5
