7News First Alert Weather: Monday, February 8, 2021 - First Alert Weather Day issued on Wednesday as freezing rain could impact roadways

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with patchy freezing fog developing across Texoma. Areas that picked up any freezing rain or drizzle today will likely see slick spots developing on sidewalks and roadways that are not heavily traveled. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will range anywhere from 8-13 degrees. Bring in pets and keep them indoors for the next several of days.