7News First Alert Weather: Monday, February 8, 2021 - First Alert Weather Day issued on Wednesday as freezing rain could impact roadways

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with patchy freezing fog developing across Texoma. Areas that picked up any freezing rain or drizzle today will likely see slick spots developing on sidewalks and roadways that are not heavily traveled. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will range anywhere from 8-13 degrees. Bring in pets and keep them indoors for the next several of days.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with temperatures only reaching into the low 30s. Watch out for developing slick spots on local roadways. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph allowing for feels-like temperatures to remain in the low 20s all afternoon.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday as we are anticipating a good coverage of freezing rain to occur across Texoma. This will impact the commute back and forth to work and school. Road conditions are expected to be worse on bridges and overpasses, rural roadways and side streets. Light ice accumulations are possible and sidewalks and pavement could become slick.
Stay weather aware for any additional First Alert Weather Days to be issued over the next several days.
